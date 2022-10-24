Seven family members are among the nine people who tested positive for Ebola in two days in the Ugandan capital Kampala, a top official said Monday.

The minister of health, Ruth Aceng said that the seven family members are from Masanafu, a Kampala suburb while the other two, including a health worker, came from Seguku, a suburb in the Kampala metropolitan area.

Aceng said all these were contacts of a positive case that died.

The minister said this brings the cumulative number of positive cases in the capital to 14 people.

“Fellow Ugandans, let’s be vigilant. Report yourself if you have had contact or know of a person who

has had contact. Let’s cooperate to end Ebola,” the minister said.

The Ministry of Health figures as of Oct. 22 showed that the country has so far registered 75 positive

cases and 28 deaths since the outbreak was reported on Sept. 20. (Xinhua/NAN)