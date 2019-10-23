Judex Okoro, Calabar

Tragedy struck Okundi village, Boki Local Government in the Central Senatorial District of Cross River State as seven persons have been reportedly killed during a clash between the community and a cult gang.

In recent times, Cross River has witnessed unprecedented killings resulting from cult wars among rival groups. In the last three months about six persons have been felled by bullets from cultists.

The Cross River State University of Technology, CURTECH, is the worst hit as about three final year students have been shot dead by suspected rival cult groups.

The latest killing in Okundi community was sparked off following a tip-off that the Old Osokom clan, including Okundi, was gearing up to launch an attack on the cult gang that had been terrorising the area for quite a while.

It was gathered that 12 villages that make up the Old Osokom Clan in Boki had held a meeting in Okundi seeking ways to eradicate cult activities in the community.

On getting wind of the meeting, the cult gang, which allegedly camped in the Apostolic Church in Okundi, close to Boki Boys’ Secondary School, struck killing their first victim, Bukie Bankong.

Bankong was said to have vehemently spoken against cultism in the community.

In what appears as a reprisal, the entire community rose up and allegedly attacked cult members, killing some of their members, including Alphonsus Etta Ewung, Otu Agbor Edum and Joseph Bukie Bankong, Chief Paulinus Otu’s son, among others.

Several houses and property worth millions of naira have been burnt between since the outbreak of the clash.

The state police commissioner, Austtine Agbonlahor, confirmed the clash, adding that the police have been mobilised to the community to maintain peace.