Molly Kilete, Abuja

7 Guards Battalion has emerged overall champions at the Guards Brigade Inter-Unit obstacle crossing competition.

The competition which took place at the Luingi barracks obstacle crossing ground saw 176, emerging second, 177, third 102, fourth while Guards Brigade Garrison took the last position.

The competition is aimed at testing the physical, mental alertness and combat readiness of officers and soldiers of the Brigade.

The competition which is also a training exercise is also aimed at imbibing the culture of team spirit during operations where troops are expected to protect all support weapons, personal equipments and evacuate casualties when they come under attack from the enemies.

The obstacles surmounted by the soldiers include running, jumping, climbing, crawling, creeping and balancing elements with the aim of testing troops speed. It also include Self-confidence, initiative, agility endurance, clear jump, barb wire, 6 feet walk, ramp, 10feet wall, hand bridge, balance bridge, 9 feet ditch, tunnel and the vertical and horizontal rope.

In his address at the occasion, the Chief Of Staff Army Headquarters Garrison Major-General Hilary Mabiokwu, charged officers and soldiers of the brigade not to relent in their duties as gatekeepers in the security of the president, the FCT and its surrounding states especially at this time when the country is experiencing security challenges.

He congratulated the winners even as charged the troops to be up in their games.

Also speaking, the commander Guards Brigade, Brigadier General Mohammed Takuti Usman, said the brigade under his leadership would focus on training and retraining of personnel considering its pivotal roles.