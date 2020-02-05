Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Seven persons have been arrested in connection with the deadly attack on a police team attached to the Delta State police command along Ugbolu-Illah road in Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state.

The attack by the suspected herdsmen which occurred on Tuesday night, left one officer dead while three others were injured.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa who confirmed the incident, disclosed that through intelligence, the seven suspects were arrested on Wednesday morning.

Inuwa stated that his men who responded to a distressed incident at the border between Delta and Edo States, had rescued victims of a Siena bus that was attacked by the hoodlums.

He said while his men were approaching the scene, the hoodlums took to their heels, leaving the victims in pains.

Inuwa added that the police team took the victims to a hospital in Edo State only for the attackers to lay an ambush for the team while they were returning from Edo State.

He said four policemen were attacked, adding that one of them died as a result of the attack while others sustained injuries.

But a local source said the attack took place at a checkpoint where the police officers were trying to stop a motorcycle with two passengers.

“One of the policemen pulled out his gun to threatened them yet they refused to stop and eventually, he released the gun but the bullet did not penetrate and immediately they stopped and moved towards the policemen.

“They shot two policemen and one of the Fulani men pulled out a dagger and stabbed the third policeman to death.

“When we heard the shout we all rushed and help to carry bodies of all three police officer to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba.”