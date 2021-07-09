By Lukman Olabiyi

Seven Indians and three Nigerians were yesterday arraigned before the Federal High Court, Lagos by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), for smuggling 43.1 kilograms of cocaine into the country.

The seven Indians are: Shedrack Yurama; Singh Vikash; Kunnaserypallam Ashraf Inzam; Xaiver Fernando Santhanaria; Mandal Surjeet Ashok; Tandel Pratikkumar Pravinbai; and Barthwal Rohan Sunil. While their Nigerian accomplices are: Tobi Ojo; Kunle Animashaun and Omozusi Enorose Terry.

A limited liability company, Oilways Logistics and Energy Limited was also a co-defendant in the charge preferred against the accused before Justice Ayokunle Faji.

The defendants were arraigned on a two-count charge of conspiracy and unlawful importation of the said banned drug by NDLEA prosecutor, Theresa Asuquo.

The defendants according to the charge marked FHC/L/100c/2021, were arrested with the banned drug on February 8, 2021, at the Tin Can Port, Apapa, Lagos, on board a vessel named MV SPAR SCORPIO.

The defendants, were alleged to have conspired with Franklyn Pereowei Godwin and Peter Odigie Ozasuwa, said to be at large.

The offences according to the anti-narcotic agency are contrary to and punishable under section 11(a) and 14(b) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Act Cap N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN) 2004.

However, Justice Faji has granted bail to the defendants following their not guilty plea, and their counsel application for bail. The court allowed the Indians to continue with the administrative bail terms earlier admitted to them, while admitted bail to the Nigerians in various terms.

Justice Faji, however, ordered the defendants to submit their traveling passport with the Court’s Deputy Chief Registrar (DCR) and that they must have court’s permission before travel out of the country.

The defendants’ trial have been fixed for September 27 and 28, 2021.

