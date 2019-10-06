Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Seven suspected kidnappers operating in the Akoko area of Ondo State have been apprehended.

The suspects were arrested by the police at Auga and Akunu Akoko in Akoko North West Local Government Area of the state.

The suspected kidnappers were nabbed by the combined

efforts of security operatives in the state and local hunters.

Three of the victims of the abductors were said to have escaped from their captivity and alerted some local hunters who in turn informed the security operatives in the area.

It was gathered that the kidnappers had last week Wednesday abducted a secondary school teacher, Alhaji Jamiu Zakariyahu, who was returning from a mosque in the evening.

Zakariyahu was reportedly bundled into a waiting vehicle and was dragged into the first: he and others walked all through the night before getting to the kidnappers’ den.

Findings revealed that the suspects had initially demanded for a N10m ransom from relatives of their victims before they were caught.

A source said “the kidnappers reduced the ransom to N250,000 and waiting for the payment of the ransom before the victims could be released.

“But one of the victims was able to escape and met a local hunter who informed security operatives in the town who combed the forest which leading to the arrest of the kidnappers,” the source added.

Our correspondent reliably gathered that the leader of the kidnappers identified as Wasiu Muhammed, hails from Ajowa: he is the son of a prominent traditional chief in the town.

The Police Area Commander in charge of Ikare-Akoko, Mr Rasak Rauf confirmed the development and called for more proactive measures and synergy

with security operatives to stem down kidnapping and other crime in the area.

He advised the residents to always inform the police about strange faces and movement in their area.

The police boss said that the suspects had been transferred to the state police command, Akure for further investigations.