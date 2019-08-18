Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

At least seven persons were reportedly killed and eleven villages burnt in Takum local government area of Taraba state in the ongoing Jukun-Tiv crisis in southern zone of the state.

The latest attack on Ikyergba village near Takum on Saturday evening took place while the state Governor Darius Ishaku was holding a meeting with Tiv stakeholders at the Exco Chambers of Taraba Government House in Jalingo.

An eyewitness James Akirga told our correspondent on Sunday that Jukun militia in their numbers attacked the village at about 3pm killing seven people and setting the entire village ablaze.

“We were home when suddenly we started hearing gunshots from different directions.

“Some of us managed to escape, but the attackers killed seven people and set the entire village of about 45 houses ablaze. This is the fifth time in less than a week that Jukun militia are attacking our villages.

“Some of the attackers were dressed in military uniform, while others were in plain clothes. When they were done with the damage and were retreating, I sighted a military Hilux van from my hideout driving out of the village, I was not really close to it so I couldn’t get the registration number of the vehicle or identify its occupants,” he said.

Akirga named other villages burnt within a period of two weeks in the area to include; Tse-Ajayi, Akenawe, Tortsee, Mhambe, Agoor, NKST Jato, Imande-Ade, Lijam, Akesa, Tse-Yange and Kasuan Haske.

When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer in Taraba, DSP. David Misal said he was not aware of any attack in the area.

“I am yet to be communicated regarding any attack in Takum local government. For now I am not aware of any attack and nobody has communicated such information to me,” he said.

Our correspondent reports that, Takum, the hometown of Governor Darius Ishaku and retired Gen. T. Y. Danjuma, has experienced series of attacks in recent times, following the killing of a Jukun farmer, allegedly by suspected Tiv youths.