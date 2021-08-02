From Gyang Bere, Jos

At least, seven persons were reportedly killed and over 200 houses burnt as armed bandits suspected to be Fulani herdsmen attacked Jebu Miango community, in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

It was gathered that the deadly operation, which lasted for about four hours, in the early hours of yesterday, also left more than nine persons badly injured, including women and children.

Member representing Rukuba/Irigwe Constituency in the Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon. Musa Agah Avia, confirmed the incident and blamed the security for lack of prompt intervention.

“It is terrible, my people are helpless. These armed men, the Fulani, attacked Jebu/Miango last night. For now, three corpses have been recovered and well over 200 houses burnt.

“As we speak, people are still moving from one house to another to identify the level of damage.

“Because there are many destroyed houses, one cannot rule out that there could be more corpses which I am not praying for.”

He explained that several gadgets and television sets were stolen and destroyed, while dozens of persons sustained gunshot injuries.

Hon. Avia noted that several farm lands with unripe maize and other crops were also cut down by the bandits, leaving the people in despair and agony.

A community leader, who gave his name as Joshua Lawrence, said seven corpses had been recovered and nine persons hospitalised.

He explained that all crops in the community were destroyed.

