Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri and John Adams, Minna

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Niger State said five people died yesterday in an accident in Bonu village along Lambata -Minna road of Gurara Local Government Area.

FRSC Sector Commander, Mr Joel Dagwa, said yesterday in Minna that the accident involved a Sharon wagon with registration number MNA 320 XA and a wagon Golf with registration number GWA 812 FM.

“The accident involved 21 people – eight male adults, four female adults, five female children and four male children,” Dagwa said.

He said that eight of the passengers were injured – four female adults and four female children out of whom five of them were killed, four male adults and one female child.

“Those that sustained injuries were taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Gawu, for treatment.

“All the five bodies have been deposited at the hospital’s morgue,” he said.

The sector commander also disclosed that N15,000 was recovered from the victims.

He attributed the cause of the accident to speeding and dangerous overtaking. He said that the Corps would continue to monitor road users to guard against overloading and dangerous driving.

Dagwa urged road users to obey traffic rules and regulations to avoid crashes.

Meanwhile, no fewer than two people have been killed and 12 others injured during Boko Haram attack on Borno town.

Residents said Boko Haram struck in Biu, Borno southern town on Monday evening and made spirited attempts to infiltrate the town. Military troops were immediately drafted to the area to push back the insurgents.

Sources said some of the injured persons have been admitted at the Biu General Hospital.

Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Col. Aminu Iliyasu, said military troops in Biu repelled the attack. Illiyasu said in a statement that troops of 231 Battallion and 331 artillery “successfully repelled the attack.”

He said the insurgents came with 17 gun trucks and some motorcycles but said the military troops in the town defeated the terrorists.

He was silent about casualties.