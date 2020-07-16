Seven security personnel were killed after a reconnaissance plane crashed in Turkey’s eastern Van Province, the state-run Anadolu agency reported on Thursday, quoting Interior Minister, Suleyman Soylu.

Soylu, who has arrived at the accident site, told reporters that the plane crashed on Mount Artos at an altitude of about 2,200 meters on late Wednesday and two pilots were among the dead.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.

The province is located between Lake Van and the Iranian border.

In early February, two consecutive avalanches in the province’s mountainous Bahcesaray area killed at least 41 people. (Xinhua/NAN)