The ranks of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State was depleted on Friday as seven serving local government chairmen elected on the party’s platform joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

They swapped the umbrella for the broom at a rally held at the Fajuyi Pavilion where they were received into the APC by Governor Kayode Fayemi.

The local government chairmen who defected to APC along with their supporters, described Fayemi as a true leader who plays inclusive politics and never victimised them since coming to power last year.

The council chairmen who dumped PDP are Ayodeji Daniel ( Ekiti West), Abiodun Dada (Ijero), Yemi Ayeni (Ikere), Tunde Aladegbami (Ido/Osi), Sikiru Ogundana (Ekiti East), Olubayode Okeya (Emure), and Yemi Owoeye (Efon).

Governor Fayemi was represented at the rally by his Chief of Staff, Hon. Biodun Omoleye. Other party chieftains present include the state APC Chairman, Paul Omotoso and APC Southwest Zonal Publicity Secretary, Oladapo Karonwi.

The Vice chairmen and councilors in the seven councils also defected to APC just as some commercial motorcyclists and mining association members formally jointed the party.

All the seven council chairmen who addressed the gathering one after the other promised to work hard for their new party in future elections.

They expressed gratitude to Fayemi for restoring them back to office after they were removed from office by the immediate past Assembly, a development they said had never happened in the history of the state.