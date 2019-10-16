A non-governmental organisation, Kimpact Development Initiative (KDI) has raised the red flag in seven local government areas against the forthcoming Bayelsa governorship election.

The group also raised alarm over the flood of hate speeches and implored security agencies to convene a meeting of stakeholders to warn them of the grave implications of hate speeches.

Executive director of KDI, Bukola Idowu, four of the local government areas namely Ekeremor, Southern Ijaw, Nembe and Brass Local Government Areas are highly prone to violence while Sagbama, Ogbia and Yenagoa Local Government Areas would also likely witness incidents of violence depending on what plays out on Election Day.

“Our survey showed that out of the eight local government areas, we would have volatility in some of them. Our map showed local governments that would be a theatre of violence. There are those we called the big four namely Ekeremor, Southern Ijaw, Brass and Nembe. There are three local governments where the likelihood of violence is not predictable; that is to say it can be peaceful and it can be violent. These are Yenagoa, Ogbia and Sagbama. The survey shows it is only Kolokuma/ Opokuma that would be peaceful in this election. For the big four, security agencies should begin to look into and do appropriate deployment of security agencies; they are prone to violence because of the landmass, voting population and topography.