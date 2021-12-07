(NAN)

The Police on Tuesday arraigned seven men before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for alleged possession of weeds, suspected to be hard drugs.

Ahmed Akorede, 42; Babatunde Atoyebi, 23; Ebiarin Legbe, 19; Desriny Garba, 27; Kabiru Abdullahi, 18; Kayode Abass, 18 and Chukwuebuka Anozie, 27, are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and breach of peace.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The police prosecutor, Insp. Kenrich Nomayo, alleged the defendants conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by unlawfully obtaining weeds suspected to be hard drugs.

Nomayo told the court that the defendants committed the offences with others still at large on Nov. 18 at 7.00 p.m. at Alaba International Market, Ojoo, Lagos.

The magistrate, Mrs O.O. Fajana, admitted the defendants to N200,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Fajana ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The prosecutor said the alleged offences violated Sections 168 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate adjourned the case until Jan. 13 for mention.

