PHILIP NWOSU

A dismissed Nigerian Army personnel, a Federal Fire Service officer and five others alleged to have been using military camouflage and other accoutrements to dodge police check around Lagos during the COVID-19 lockdown, have been arrested by personnel of the 81 Division in Lagos.

The dismissed personnel and others arrested at different locations in Lagos include, Mr Ogbunamado Patrick, who was alleged to have been dismissed in 2015 for an offence related to violation of military law; Mr. Anamati Imej, who was arrested along Bonny Cantonment on Victoria Island for impersonation; Moses Johnson arrested while in military camouflage and riding a commercial motorcycle and Mr. Ayuba Poshiga, arrested for using military camouflage to dodge police check.

Others were Charles Davies, Abdulrazak Isah and Raymond Okpoborisi alleged to have been arrested in military uniform and using same to carry out their daily transport business when they are not military personnel.

The General Officer Commanding, 81 Division Major General Olu Irefin warned persons using military outfit to dodge police checkpoint to desist from doing so as the force will not hesitate to deal ruthlessly with anyone caught.

He said the arrested persons were caught by members of OPERATION CHECK MATE, a Nigerian Army operation put together to check soldiers truancy and curtail such action, adding that the seven persons were caught within the two weeks lockdown.

General Irefin said those who wear military camouflage and pretend to be military personnel when they are not, give the Nigerian Armed Forces a bad image, insisting that the ongoing operation will continue to look out for them and fish them out for the law to take its course.

He said the seven persons arrested would be handed over to the police for prosecution.

Speaking with Daily Sun, some of the persons arrested admitted to the crime but urged the army to temper justice with mercy.