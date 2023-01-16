From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

With less than six weeks to the 2023 general elections, a Civil Society Organisation (CSO), Journalists For Open Government (JOGO) has expressed concerns over the huge number of uncollected Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) across states in Nigeria.

Yaqoub Popoola, the founder and executive director of JOGO, noted that the huge figure of uncollected PVCs was an indictment on the youths who are craving more space in politics and government.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) hinted that about 7 million uncollected PVCs are still in its custody.

In the words of the late Martin Luther King Jr, “Democracy transformed from thin paper to thick action is the greatest form of government on earth.” JOGO tasked the Nigerian youths to use the power of social media to increase sensitisation.

“It is very sad that Nigerian youths often discuss politicians’ issues more than their civic responsibility. If the youths deployed the same energy as the one they use in marketing their preferred candidates, Nigeria would have been a better place for all by now. It is high time issues concerning governance and election dominated discussions among the youth.

“It will not be out of place for the various youth organisations to organise workshops and rallies on the subject matter.

“2023 offers another golden opportunity for the youths to change the narrative of the long years of political marginalisation and leadership neglect. This can only be made possible through the ballot. I want to appeal to the youths to ensure that the discussions on social media centre around the 2023 poll and the need to make informed decisions.

“Let it be known that whoever fails to participate or exercise his or her franchise in the coming election lacks both moral and legal right to criticize the government for any wrongdoing. This election deserves our attention and commitment more than ever before. If Democracy is about the voice of the majority, then the youths must have a say,” the statement reads in part.

INEC has said that about seven million PVCs are yet to be claimed but the good news is that the electoral umpire has extended the timeframe for the collection of PVCs across the country by eight days.

The exercise, which was supposed to end on Sunday, January 22, 2023, has been extended till Sunday, January 29th, 2023.

JOGO is a coalition of journalists with a special interest in Open Government Reporting. The founder is a seasoned journalist/media consultant, with about three decades of experience in active Journalism. Popoola takes a special interest in good governance and Gender issues.

The platform promotes anti-corruption, citizens’ participation in government and Free Press. Priorities also include protecting reporters’ rights and deepening their knowledge in Open Contracting/Public Procurement.