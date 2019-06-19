Tecno Nigeria has put smiles on faces of seven youths who became millionaires at the recently held Tecno Spark Light Up Your Dream 3 grand finale and raffle draw.

The competition, which started in April as part of the Tecno Spark 3 launch activities, had many young Nigerian entrepreneurs with various business interests, ranging from agriculture to technology, sharing their business dreams with the hope of winning the N! million prize money.

It was a tough contest involving rigorous reviews and assessments, and at the end of the month-long activity, 10 entrepreneurs were shortlisted, even though only nine showed up. The selected nine pitched their ideas to a distinguished panel of judges that included the CEO of 360 Group, Noble Igwe, and Nollywood actress, Juliana Olayode, popularly known as Toyo Baby.

Speaking at the well-attended event, Jesse Oguntimehin, PR and strategic partnership manger, Tecno Nigeria, stated that “although the initiative was an experiment the brand decided to carry out, over the years, it has been a huge success.” He also said that the initiative was conceived with the intention of “making a positive impact on the different local communities in Nigeria by empowering budding entrepreneurs to achieve their lifelong dreams because TECNO really is for Nigerians.”

At the end of the pitch, two winners were selected, based on their communication skills, creativity, and business acumen. The two winners, Amaka Judith, a shoemaker, and Mercy Orlu, a soap-maker, went away with N1 million each. There were also winners across the country who bought a SPARK 3 smartphone, got a raffle ticket and emerged as millionaires in the regional raffle draws. They are Alex Mbamalu, Fatolu Kemi, Maduakolam Chinaza and Ugbesia Efe, who were also presented with their prize money.