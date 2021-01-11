From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

No fewer than seven members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Abia State House of Assembly would defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the next three months.

Deputy Minority Leader and member representing Bende North in Abia, Chijioke Chukwu, who disclosed this at his country home said one of the members would announce his defection immediately the House re-convenes from its Christmas and New Year break while the others would join before the end of April.

He said plans were being made to welcome the defectors in grand style. The lawmaker said what started as banter was becoming a reality.

“For now, serious consultations to welcome them are ongoing as we, in APC, are making concrete plans to break the ranks of PDP in the House. It’s better to stay in the mainstream than hang on in the periphery.”

H said most of them have realised the need to belong to the centre in order to be part of the socio-economic and political meandering and winding saying that a serious politician has to be in the mainstream to achieve result.

“As for the Speaker of the Assembly, Chinedum Orji, we’re still talking. If he eventually decides to join us, we’ll welcome him. In the next four months, APC will make a major breakthrough in the House. We’re not leaving anything to chance. Many of my colleagues are itching to join.”