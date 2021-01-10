From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Deputy Minority Leader and member representing Bende North in Abia State House of Assembly, Hon Chijioke Chukwu, said no fewer than seven members from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the House will between now and April, defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Hon Chijioke Chukwu who disclosed this at his country home while answering questions from journalists, said already, one of the members was going to announce his defection immediately the House reconvenes from its Christmas and New Year break.

‘As I speak with you, one of the lawmakers has already concluded plans with us and will be announcing his defection immediately the House reconvenes from its Christmas and New Year break. The other six members or more from PDP and APGA will definitely join APC before the end of April this year.’

He said plans were being made to welcome the will be defectors into APC in grand style.

The lawmaker stated that what started as banter is becoming a reality.

‘For now, serious consultations to welcome them are ongoing as we, in APC, are making concrete plans to break the ranks of PDP in the House. It’s better to stay in the mainstream than hang on in the periphery,’ he declared.

He said that most of them have realized the need to belong to the centre in order to be part of the socioeconomic and political meandering and winding saying that a serious politician has to be in the mainstream to achieve the result.

‘As for the Speaker of the Assembly, Rt Hon Chinedum Orji, who is my friend, we’re still talking. If he eventually decides to join us, we’ll welcome him. In the next four months, APC will make a major breakthrough in the House. We’re not leaving anything to chance. Many of my colleagues are itching to join,’ he stated.

‘There’s nothing one can gain staying in the sideline. There are so many things one can get being at the centre, that’s being in the government that controls the central government.’