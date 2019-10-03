Christopher Oji

Few days after 19 pregnant girls were rescued from a baby factory in Lagos, police have discovered another seven pregnant girls and a two-year- old child wandering at the Cele area of Lagos State.

The police said they were investigating to know where the pregnant women and the minor came from. However, a senior police officer, who said he was not supposed to speak to the press, said that the police were suspecting that the pregnant women may have escaped from a baby factory or were brought from another state and abandoned on the road.

Police public relations officer in the state, Bala Elkana said: “On October 2, at about 1am, Isolo police station, received information that seven pregnant young girls were seen and looking stranded at Cele Bus Stop, along Oshodi- Apapa expressway. A team of detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer, Isolo police station, Folorunsho Gabriel, mobilised to the area.”

According to him, the pregnant girls between ages 13 and 27, were rescued. “Five of them are from Imo State, another two are from Abia and Rivers states. A child of about 2 years was also rescued. They were handed over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) for further investigation.