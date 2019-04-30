(NAN)The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said seven ships carrying various products were expected at Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports in Lagos between Tuesday and May 4.

The agency made this known in its daily “Shipping Position” publication on Tuesday.

It said that the ships were expected to sail in with buckwheat, frozen fish, bulk salt, bulk malt, bulk gyspum, container, general cargo, and petrol.

According to it, four vessels have arrived with container of various items and one of the vessels contained frozen fish.

“Seven ships carrying petrol products are at Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports waiting to berth,” it stated. (NAN)