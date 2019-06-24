Seven Chadian soldiers and a local guard were at the weekend killed in a Boko Haram ambush in the Lake Chad region. Also, six insurgents died and 13 people were injured during the attack.

Boko Haram militants have been waging a decade-long insurgency in the North East, Nigeria, but the conflict has spread into Lake Chad, where Nigeria borders Niger, Chad and Cameroon.

Security sources said the seven Chadian soldiers and the guard were killed in an ambush on Friday in Mbomouga in Chad’s Ngouboua area.

The security source told Daily Sun that the Boko Haram forces lost six of their people and left behind two weapons.

It was gathered that among the soldiers that died was a Gendarme colonel and three other Army officers

Since 2018, Boko Haram has carried out at least nine attacks on Chad and has stepped up attacks outside Nigeria since last year.

Last month, militants killed four people in an attack on a Cameroonian island i+n Lake Chad and another 13 villagers in eastern Chad. In March, t6he jihadists killed at least 23 Chadian soldiers in an attack on an army post in the group’s deadliest attack on the country’s military.

Since 2015, troops from Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria have been grouped into a mixed, multi-national force in a bid to help fight Islamist militants.