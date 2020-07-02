PAUL ORUDE, BAUCHI

A 7-year-old girl (names withheld) is in critically condition at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi after she was allegedly raped by a 25 years old man who is now on the run.

Founder of a Bauchi based NGO, Babba Takko Foundation, Hajiya Zainab Baraya Babban Takko, told journalists on Thursday that the incident occurred on Tuesday at Anguwar Kur, in Bauchi metropolis.

Tanko narrated how the suspect lured the innocent girl to an abandoned building in the area and allegedly raped and dumped her near an abandoned clinic building in the area leaving her for dead.

She said that good Samaritans who saw the little girl took her home but could not be taken to hospital because it was.late. Her parents were in a state of confusion seeing their daughter in that situation, she added.

The victim was rushed to hospital the following morning, Wednesday by the Foundation after it got the information and she is receiving treatment now and responding well.

She added that the incident has been reported to the Police Command while the legal department of the Foundation is getting ready to initiate prosecution of the suspect anytime he is arrested.

Baban Tanko called on the State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed to immediately assent to the bill on violence against persons (VAPP) passed in to law by the State House of Assembly recently.

Mother of the victim who wwprn profusely, said if she survives it, the memory will haunt her for life and she will continue to live in trauma.

She said that they thought the little girl was in the Qur’anic school at the time not knowing that she had fallen victim to what she described as barbaric and inhuman calling on the authorities to do something in order to curb the trend.

“She is the youngest among my children and very intelligent, now somebody has made her to live in trauma all her life. I have left judgment for God,” she said.

When contacted, the PPRO, DSP Ahmed Wakili said that as of the time, promised to get back as soon as he got the details.