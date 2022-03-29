By Chukwudi Nweje

Rivers State Governor and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant Nyesom Wike, yesterday, said the All Progressives Congress (APC) has destroyed Nigeria and does not deserve to continue in office.

He made the remark on a television programme, last night.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

“The APC has destroyed Nigeria. They have destroyed the country from where they met it in 2015 and Nigeria has suffered more insecurity and hardship in the seven years of APC leadership than in the 16 years under the PDP.

“The APC is a party founded on lies, they are full of excuses. The APC says that the PDP stole money, but what has the APC done? The new APC National Chairman was accused of corruption, the APC says it is fighting corruption, but it is the same PDP people they accused of corruption that are leading their party today.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Wike said Nigeria deserves a fresh start and noted that he is in the race for the presidency to provide a new direction for Nigeria.

He insisted that by the provisions of Section 7 (3) (c) of the PDP constitution supports zoning and that it is the turn of the South to produce the party’s presidential candidate.

“The constitution of the PDP is clear on zoning. Section 7(3) (c) of the party constitution says the positions should be rotated between the component parts of the country. The reason why no candidate from the south contested for the PDP presidential ticket in 2019 is because it was zoned to the North, so 2023 is the turn of the South. However, I am not running for president based on the principle of zoning, but because I believe I have something to offer to offer Nigeria.”

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .