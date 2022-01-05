At least 70 victims abducted by notorious bandit leader, Bello Turji, have regained their freedom following military raids on bandit camps in Zamfara and Sokoto forests.

Co-chairman of the state’s Committee on Finding Lasting Solutions to Banditry, Dr. Abdullahi Shinkafi, confirmed the development yesterday.

Shinkafi said the released victims were about 70, adding that the victims were released unconditionally by the kingpin.

According to the police, arrangements are being made to evacuate the victims to the State capital, Gusau, for profiling and medical treatment before they would be handed over to their families.

Beyond the military onslaught, it was gathered that the latest development was also made possible following a peaceful dialogue between the kingpin and local authorities in the State.

Turji has been fingered in the alleged killings and kidnappings in Shinkafi, Sabon Birni, Isah in Zamfara and Sokoto states.

Late last year, he was alleged to have written a letter to Shinkafi Emirate Council that he was ready to embrace peace and to stop banditry.