From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Executive Secretary of Benue State Action Committee on AIDS, (BenSACA), Dr Tyo Terhile, has said that over 70 per cent of complications that lead to maternal deaths during childbirth can be prevented.

‘All complications that lead to the death of women in childbirth are not predictable but they all have warning signs. Hence the need to start planning early for delivery,’ Terhile said.

The BenSACA boss stated this at the flag-off campaign of Universal Access to Maternal and Child Health Among Religious Women Leaders held at Pauline Makka Centre, Makurdi, the Benue State capital on Wednesday.

He enjoined religious leaders to encourage their followers to seek medical care early enough especially when they notice those early warning signs.

Earlier, the state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Tabitha Igirgi, lamented the increasing rate of maternal mortality in the state and urged religious leaders to encourage women in their congregation to take their health seriously.

Mrs Igirgi who was represented by the Director of Women Affairs in the Ministry, Mrs Doshima Ageh expressed worry that teething problems about maternal and child health are still being discussed in the 21st century, even as she called on religious leaders in the state to encourage their followers, especially pregnant women to always seek medical care in time.

The commissioner, who explained that science is ordained by God, advised that rather than wait for miracles, pregnant women should seek medical attention regularly and on time to nip such avoidable deaths in the bud.

‘It is good we have some of our religious leaders here because they have an influence on their followers.

We should know that science is an answer to prayer.

‘God has come in the way of science. Religion and science are part of our lives. Science has answered some of the prayers we offer because faith without action is nothing.

‘So let our religious leaders charge the women, particularly, pregnant women to go to the hospital, the commissioner said, adding that ‘malaria can cause miscarriage.

The state Coordinator of the Nigeria Network of Religious Leaders Living With All Personally Affected By HIV And Aids, Dr Abigaiil Gire, said that the aim of the campaign was to ensure that religious leaders come on board with the need to step up awareness of the religious point of view to help reduce mother and child mortality in the state to the barest minimum.

‘Women are still dying, particularly in the rural areas. Since religious organisations like CAN, and JNI have organs at the grassroots, it will help to reach all nooks and crannies of the state in the campaign,’ she said.

The event was attended by leaders of the Christan Association of Nigeria, CAN, Jama’atu Nasril Isl (JNI), NHIS WOWICAN and FOMWAM.