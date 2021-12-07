From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Board of Internal Revenue(BIR), Kebbi state, has noted that about 70 percentage of vehicles and motorcycles plying roads across the 21 local government areas in the state are not properly registered or documented.

The Executive Chairman of the Board, Alhaji Illyasu Arzika Jega stated this while speaking with newsmen about the agency outing alongside other security agencies to checkmate vehicles and motorcycles particulars in major roads in the state.

Jega, explained that, the BIR, Kebbi state has being receiving a lot of messages, complaints outside the state especially from Lagos state, requesting requesting for the verification of some of the vehicles plate numbers, which often found not to be properly documented or registered.

According to him, “the defaulters, it is almost 70 percent, approximately 70 percent. If you are to check thoroughly, out of ten motorcycles or vehicles on the roads, hardly you will see three with registration numbers. So, that is why we would consider it necessarily to go out and start checking regularly so that people will not relax on the need for them to come out and registered their vehicles. Because, there are a lot of reports coming to our office in respect of stolen vehicles which we do received across the nation.

“Specifically, from Lagos state. They do send messages to us for inquire on plate numbers of vehicles to us for verification. In our findings, we might discovered that such vehicles could belong to X and Y, or Z and Y. So, this is the reason we are carrying out this exercise so that our people could register their vehicles properly”, he said.

Jega explained that, those found to have violated the sections of the law were asked to do the right things, while others whose offenses were grievous were charged to court by the VIO.

“But, at our own end, at the Board of Internal Revenue, you will not be released until you performed your obligation. You must renew your vehicle documents if you have not done it, or obtain your plate number if it is plate number issue. We would make sure you buy it before your vehicle is being released”.

Jega explained that, the Board have more than enough plate numbers in our stocks, amounting to millions of naira in all the local government areas for any motorist who wanted to purchase.

The Board Chairman who advised the general public to properly registered their vehicles to avoid embarrassment on the roads by security agencies and for easier identification if stolen, stressed that, if they did the right things, their vehicles would be protected as well generating revenue for the government for development.

“This exercise is to enlighten our people, to inform the general public that the government is on ground and any motorists should abide by the law. They should have their vehicles plate numbers and also ensure that they registered it properly. If their vehicle’s documents have expired, they should get them renewed. I knew that some documents expire in six months while others expired in a year. So, there is need for the public to know that, they are duty bound to comply with all these responsibilities to avoid any embarrassment by the law enforcement agencies”.

