From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

A 70-year-old man, Ifeanyi Onwuegbu, is currently in police custody for forcefully having carnal knowledge of his two granddaughters in Enugu.

The girls aged three and their grandfather whom they were living with on Tipper Road, Akwuke in Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State, allegedly molested five.

The children were said to be living with their grandfather while their mother (the suspect’s daughter) who was never married visits them at intervals.

One of the victims (name withheld) who is five years old, alleged that the cry of her little sister woke her up in the middle of the night only for her to see her grandfather removing her little sister’s pants. She said that the man ignored their screams and went ahead to penetrate her younger sister.

The five-year-old who said that it was not the first time she was seeing her grandfather rape her younger sister also alleged that she had also been raped by the suspect in the past.

It was learnt that the girl alerted the neighbours who reported the matter to New Life Community Care Initiative (NELCCI) and Women Aid Collective (WACOL).

When asked the reason for his action, Mr Onwuegbu who hails from Isiocha, Abia State, blamed the devil for pushing him into the act.

The Executive Director NELCCI, Florence Ifeanyi-Aneke, in an interview told Sunday Sun that the suspect had been handed over to the police and was currently at the Police Area Command, Enugu.

She further revealed that the girls were currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Enugu.

When contacted, Police spokesman in Enugu, Daniel Ndukwe, said he would verify the information and get back to our reporter.

