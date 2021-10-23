From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

A 70-year-old man, Ifeanyi Onwuegbu, is currently in police custody for forcefully having carnal knowledge of his two granddaughters in Enugu.

The girls aged 3 and 5 were allegedly molested by their grandfather who they are living with at Tipper road, Akwuke in Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu state.

The children were said to be living with their grandfather while their mother (the suspect’s daughter) who was never married visits them at intervals.

One of the victims (name withheld) who is 5 years old alleged that the cry of her little sister woke her up in the middle of the night only for her to see her grandfather removing her little sister’s pants. She said that the man ignored their screams and went ahead to penetrate her younger sister.

The 5 year old who said that it was not the first time she was seeing her grandfather rape her younger sister also alleged that she has also been raped by the suspect in the past.

It was leanrt that the girl alerted the neighbors who reported the matter to New Life Community Care Initiative (NELCCI) and Women Aid Collective (WACOL).

When asked the reason for his action, Mr Onwuegbu who hails from Isiocha, Abia State, blamed the devil whom he said pushed him into the act.

The Executive Director NELCCI, Florence Ifeanyi-Aneke, in an interview told our reporter that the suspect has been handed over to the police and is currently at the Police Area Command, Enugu.

She further revealed that the girls are currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Enugu.

When contacted, Police spokesman in Enugu, Daniel Ndukwe, said he would verify the information and get back to our reporter. He was yet to do so as at the time of filing this report.

