Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A 70 year old man, Hunsu Sunday, has been arrested by the police in Ogun for allegedly defiling and impregnating his 15 year old granddaughter.

The suspect, according to the spokesperson of the Ogun State police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, was apprehended on November 10, following a complaint lodged at the Ado-Odo Divisional Police Headquarters by the aunt of the victim.

She said the victim, who was living with her grandfather since the demise of her mother, informed her that her grandfather had been abusing her sexually for quite some time and she has been having strange feelings recently.

Upon the complaint, the DPO in charge of the Division, SP Michael Arowojeun, detailed detectives to the scene where the septuagenarian was promptly arrested. On interrogation, the suspect confessed to be having carnal knowledge of his granddaughter but claimed that he didn’t know that the victim was pregnant.

The victim, Oyeyemi said, has been taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the Anti Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.