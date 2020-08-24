Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

A 70-year-old retired school principal, Mr Rotimi Richard, from Ondo State, has called for help in finding his 29-year-old son, Olatubosun Richard, who, according to him, has been missing for several months.

Narrating the events that led to his son’s disappearance, the retired educationist said his predicament started when Olatubosun got involved in homosexual activities and was arrested twice by the police in 2016.

He recalled an incident when his son was almost killed by an angry mob who almost set him and other homosexual men in the community ablaze but for the quick intervention of the police.

The aged retiree said he is aware that there is anti-same-sex law in Nigeria which forbids gay and lesbian practices and that all efforts he made with his now-deceased wife to ensure his son lives a good lifestyle was to no avail. His son is married to one Olabisi Onabajo.

‘My son Olatubosun is 29 years old. He attended the School of Oceanography at Adekunle Ajasin University where he studied Plant Science and graduated as a marine engineer. He worked as a sailor in Lagos and was last seen at Ikeja.

‘We noticed at a time that he started getting involved in gay activities and hanging out with men suspected to be homosexuals. We know that there is a law against such activities in Nigeria and we were worried for our son,’ the distraught father said.

‘We became more apprehensive when a mob nearly killed him because of his gay activities. Shortly afterwards, we didn’t know his whereabouts and till date, we don’t know where he is. Please, I am pleading with the police and well-meaning Nigerians to help me find my son. Anyone who has any information about him should please get across to us.’

Mr Rotimi alleged that his son’s brush with the police caused him to go into hiding and that till date no one knows his whereabouts.

He said he suspects that his son may have left the country for the fear of being arrested and jailed for getting involved in homosexual activities.