Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri
The police in Yobe have arrested a 70 years old man for alleged rape of a grand daughter.
Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Dungus Abdulkareem, who confirmed the incident in a text message on Tuesday in Damaturu, Yobe State capital, said the old man lured and had sexual intercourse with the 12 years old girl.
“One Aisha Usman Umar of Pompomari Ward reported that the suspect (names withheld) of the same address; aged 70, lured and have sexual intercourse with her grand daughter (names withheld),” the police spokesman said.
He disclosed that the suspect was arrested by the police and had confessed to the commission of the offence “for the tenth times on the preteen grandaughter.
He said the case will be taken to court after the completion of under investigation.
