Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

No fewer than 700 officers, men/women of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and all its collocated units in Makurdi, as well as Base youths, civilian staff, invited guests on Saturday participated in the 10 kilometer walk/jog exercise.

Air Officer Commanding (AOC) TAC Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Charles Ohwo led the fitness exercise which began at 151 Base Service Group Football Field at 6:00am, NAF Base Makurdi.

Ohwo in his speech said the event was an annual exercise to keep officers and men of the NAF fit, for operations and life.

Military life according to AVM Ohwo, is built around fitness. He therefore, charged his officers and men to always keep fit for the demanding job of the force.

Lance Corporal Folarin came top on the list of winners at this year’s Tactical Air Command (TAC) Nigeria Air Force (NAF) Makurdi, 10Km Walk/Jog Exercise. Folarin, hit the rope in the first 30 minutes of the 10km exercise, emerging as the fastest jogger at the NAF Makurdi Base.

ACW Okorafo CP won the number one prize for Air Women Joggers, within 38 minutes of start while Flying Officer B. Usman emerged winner of officers Walker in 41 minutes.