Enugu State Universal Basic Education Board (ENSUBEB) says 700 Primary and Junior Secondary schools in the state need urgent reconstruction and renovation.

The Chairman of the board, Mr Ikeje Asogwa, disclosed this when members of the State House of Assembly Committee on Education, Science and Technology visited his office on Tuesday in Enugu.

Asogwa said that the board had received reports on the dilapidated structures that needed urgent attention in the public schools in the state.

He said the schools were in need of intervention in areas of reconstruction and renovation.

Asogwa, who noted that the state government had approved N1. 6 billion in February as counterpart fund to renovate the schools, said the money was yet to be released.

“By the time the money is released, we will give attention to 130 out of 700 schools that needed attention.

“We will give priority to schools based on the level of dilapidated structures,” Asogwa said.

He, however, said that the board had embarked on training and retraining of head teachers in public schools in the state for the delivery of quality education.

Asogwa said that his team had also embarked on inspection, monitoring and supervision of schools across the state for effective reading and learning among pupils and students.

He said that the board had also appointed new education secretaries in some of the local government areas where the tenure of the substantive secretaries had expired.

Asogwa said that the board was up to date in payment of teachers’ salaries and promotion allowances.

Earlier, the House Committee Chairman on Education, Mr James Akadu, said the visit was part of the oversight function of the committee.

Akadu, who said that the state government had done well in education sector, adding that more was needed to be done, describing education as the bedrock of the society.

He commended the government for the reconstruction and renovation of 1250 schools in the state from 2015 till date.

The committee chairman also commended the board for proper supervision and monitoring of the schools in the state.

Mr Sam Ngene representing Enugu South State Constituency applauded the board for its efforts in moving the education sector forward in the state.

Ngene urged them to ensure prompt payment of workers leave allowances to enhance productivity. (NAN)

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.