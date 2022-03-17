From Paul Orude, Bauchi

No fewer than 7000 orphans and vulnerable children across primarily schools in Bauchi State are to benefit from the free supply of educational materials from the state government.

Executive Chairperson of Bauchi State Orphans and Vulnerable Children Commission (BASOVCA), Hajiya Yelwa Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, disclosed this on Thursday while flagging off the distribution of the materials at Bauchi Local Government Secretariat.

Tafawa Balewa explained that in Bauchi LGA, 500 of such children have been selected from the various primary schools saying the scheme is a continuous exercise.

She said the gesture was to ensure that orphans and vulnerable children were encouraged to face their academic pursuits unhindered.

She said the mandate of BASOVCA was to cater for the well-being of all identified orphans and vulnerable children in the state because.

The BASOVCA boss warned that any official caught diverting the materials would be prosecuted in accordance with all relevant civil service laws and regulations.

Receiving the materials on behalf of the LGA Education department, the Council Chairman, Babamaaji Abubakar commended BASOVCA for the gesture.

Abubakar said it would go a long way in complementing what the Council is doing to boost education.

Represented by his Deputy, Salisu Yakubu Zungur, the Council Chairman emphasized that primary education was s the right of every child no matter his status.

Abubakar disclosed that his Council had done a lot in in ensuring that primary education got the required attention.

He said that education generally was the topmost priority of his administration.

The Council Chairman then assured that the materials as presented would be distributed to the befitting primary schools across the Local Government Area.

He advised his Council not tolerate diversion by any official involved in the distribution.

The educational materials include school bags, uniforms, exercise books, pencils, lunch boxes, face masks, sucks and other materials that will make learning conducive for the children.