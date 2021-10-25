From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Flock of God Community of the Catholic Charismatic Renewal of Nigeria, Holy Trinity Parish, Maitama, Abuja, has said that at least 7,000 participants are expected to attend the third edition of the ‘Uncommon Praise’ concert.

Gospel artistes like Chris Morgan, Eben, Solomon Lange, Chinwo Mercy, Sam Shiabu, David Operah amongst others have been earmarked to perform.

In a media chat recently in Abuja, the Co-chair, Uncommon Praise Committee, Francis Ogbu; Chair, Prayer Team, Andrew Paul Abah; Legal/Media Fund-raising Committee, Nneka Ikelionwu; Assistant Coordinator of FOG, CCRN, Michael Iloh; and Chair, Fundraising Committee, Ulonna Inyama, added that the congregation would be drawn from different denominations.

Ogbu explained that the event would provide an opportunity for Nigerians to praise God in an uncommon way despite the vicissitudes of the life.

He disclosed that part of the activities would be to discover, hone talents and sponsor gospel artistes especially those from the Catholic Church.

“The uncommon praise is the gathering of people praising God. It is to give Him praise for what he has done, what he is doing and what he is going to do in our lives.

“The only thing God needs is our praise. It is a forum in which we gather people all over the world to come together regardless of location and denomination, as a body of Christ to praise, worship and adore him.

“Also, it is an avenue in which we raise gospel artistes more especially Catholic gospel artistes.

“This year event is for a day. It is on November 26, from 6pm till 6am Saturday 27, 2021. We are anticipating 5,000 to 7,000 participants with about 10 gospel artistes.

“The gospel artistes earmarked to perform are; Chris Morgan, Eben, Solomon Lange, Chinwo Mercy, Sam Shiabu, David Operah amongst others.

“Mind you, they are other people that have been organising such an event, but it is not enough.

“We started planning the event in 2018, but the event fully kick-started in 2019. We had it at the tent. It was a 5-day programme.

“The second edition was in 2020 at Merit House. But this year’s edition is going to take place at Chida Hotel,” he clarified.

