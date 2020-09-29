Faith Awa Maji

Seven thousand (7000) people are to benefit from free medical treatment in Zaria and its environs.

Member of the House of Representatives representing Sabon Gari Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, Hon. Garba Datti Muhammad made this known while briefing newsmen at the opening of a five (5) day Free Medical treatment in Zaria today.

According to Hon Datti, the free medical treatment was to complement the effort of State and Federal Governments in providing health care delivery for people.

The House of Representatives member said the attention of the World has shifted to the health of the people especially with the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic hence the need for him to complement it by way of organizing the free medical service for people of his constituency.

“This is the third edition in my constituency. The last time that the Doctors on the Move Africa came, people were healed and we are motivated when Dr. Kigbu did same thing in Daura 7 years ago and we say let him come to us which him and his team came for the first, second and this is the third one.

“And we are very happy at the response and from the results we are getting from our constituents”.

He noted that at the cause of the free medical treatment, he found out that some people are getting blind just because of 1000 naira they could not afford to treat themselves at the early stages of their eye problems while to some just 200 that they cannot afford to treat some illment, hence it has landed them in a severe and major cases.

“This is giving them an ample opportunity to come and benefits from the period of 5 days to be treated for free of charge”.

Hon Garba Datti Muhammad added that the gesture was to complement the effort of government in the health sector saying he will intervene in the way he can to help the poor people in his constituency.

Also speaking, Chairman Medical Advisory Committee, National Eye Centre, Dr Telma Ndife said the National Eye Centre, is in collaboration with Doctors on the Move Africa are to give free medical treatment to indigent people noted that aside the orpthamaic cases, there would be cases of gyne among other cases within the time frame.

“We are here to render free medical services to indigent patients and we started screened those who will be benefited from the surgery such as cataract and pterygium excision as many as we could for the next 5 days”.

Earlier, the Consultant of Gynecology and the Team Leader of Doctors On The Move Africa (DOTMA), Dr Joseph Haruna Kigbu said because of the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world, the free medical treatment was a bit different noting that patients are under going the procedures of COVID-19 rules before they can be attended to.

“This year’s free medical treatment is different due to the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic in the world, patients are to observe all measures aimed at Curtains the scouge of the virus. Our team are also on ground to convey anyone with traces of the virus to the isolation centres in Kaduna.

Dr Joseph Haruna Kigbu noted that, together with his team, they will operate women who are suffering from fibroid, virgina prolapse, and any related surgical demand within the next five days.

“We have come prepared to carry out complete hospital services to the people of Zaria and its environs in collaboration with the Honorable Member, Garba Datti Muhammad and the National Eye Centre, Kaduna”.

Doctors on the Move Africa (DOTMA) a non – governmental organization, based in Lafia, Nasarawa State is known for rendering humanitarian services in terms of health care delivery across Niagara.

The treatment of the 7000 patients includes, 200 cataract surgeries, 200 general surgeries ranging from fibroid, hernia, lipoma, 4000 reading Glasses, ultrasound scan among others.

The five days Free Medical treatment would take place in three centres of Maj, Ibrahim Abdullahi Memorial Hospital, Frm Lami Hospital, Aminu Road, Sabon Gari, Kaduna State Primary Health Care Centre, Asibiti Kantonma, GRA, Zaria and Saidu Dange Specialist Hospital, Nigeria Railway Corporation, Sabon Gari all in Zaria of Kaduna State.

Patients were seen washing hands, observing social distancing, sanitising their hands, and temperature checking.