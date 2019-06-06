Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

About 70,000 graduates and non-graduates alike from the South East zone have benefited from N-Power scheme and other social intervention programmes (SIP) of the Federal Government between 2016 and 2017.

Facilitator of the programmes in the zone, Nnanna Okoroafor, who made the disclosure, said many unemployed people have been gainfully employed courtesy of the various social intervention schemes.

“I can tell that in the South East alone, close to 70,000 have benefited directly from the N-power scheme; several traders have benefited from Geep-Marketmoni, Tradermoni, including the feeding of our school children in public schools by President Muhammadu Buhari and Yemi Osinbajo-led federal government.

“In 2016 and 2017, I and my team mobilised, created awareness, registered thousands of N-power applicants through the approved registration portal by the program implementers, which thousands of them are now beneficiaries in the states we worked in the South East and South South of Ebonyi, Enugu, Abia, Imo, Cross River, Akwa-Ibom, Bayelsa, etc,” he said.

Okoroafor, chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State lauded President Buhari and Vice President Osinbajo for their developmental strides.