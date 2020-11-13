Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Chairman of Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, Ambrose Orjiako, has disclosed that the ongoing $700 million gas plant project at Asa, Ohaji/Egbema council area of Imo State will provide over one thousand jobs for youths in the oil-rich community.

Orjiako, while leading Governor Hope Uzodimma on a facility tour of the project on Thursday asserted that this is part of the company’s strategy of assisting the state government to engage the youths in meaningful venture. He pointed out that aside the job creation, the youths will also be trained in various fields to enable them become self-reliant.

Also, Orjiako stated that the project when completed will help to boost power in the state and the country as a whole, just as he emphasised that the availability of the LNG product will solve deforestation problems and enhance cooking with refined method by the people of the community.

Governor Uzodinma shortly after inspecting the site commended the Federal Government and President Muhammadu Buhari for encouraging the Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) to partner with Seplat in siting the project in the Southeast. He assured the management that his administration will do everything and provide a friendly environment to assist Seplat in making the project a reality in the state.

He appealed to Seplat not to abandon the people of the community as they embark on the project on their land.