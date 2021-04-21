From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Hundreds of representatives of various markets in Onitsha Anambra State yesterday hosted a governorship aspirant in Anambra State .Dr Chidozie Nwankwo

Facilitated by Hon Samuel Ogbonna (Blessed Sam) , the traders resolved not only to determine who becomes the next Governor of the state but also pledged the support of Onitsha traders for Dr Dozie Nwankwo in his bid to clinch the governorship contest.

Addressing the gathering, the gubernatorial aspirant under the platform of All Progressives Congress, Dr Dozie Nwankwo promised to reposition the state in economy and development having being a successful manager of several businesses and establishments.

He described Onitsha as a college for business orientation noting that as a multiplier of resources who grew up in the city of Onitsha, he will develop Anambra and create jobs for the teeming youths as he did through his business empire scattered both in Anambra and overseas if elected Governor.

“Igbo race is blessed in the trade and industry especially Anambra state. I have no intention to come to embezzle Anambra state funds. What I want is to develop Anambra and make it a great state. I will attract foreign investors in the state and empower people as l had been doing through my business”

He further pledged to erect Industrial parks and bring better values in Governance by prioritising projects and expenditures.

The Director of Market campaign Organization for Chidozie Nwankwo, Hon. Samuel Ogbonna revealed that traders in the Anambra State consists 90% of population which he counted Dr. Nwankwo as one of them and the only first real Onitsha businessman who wants to contest for governorship in Anambra state.

Blessed Sam said the gathering of traders was to express their solidarity to him and disclosed that five Market leaders from each of the 130 Markets in the Anambra who were present represented others.

The Director General, Dr. Nwankwo’s campaign Organization, Pastor Ejike Nwachukwu implored traders to ensure that they deliver Dr. Nwankwo during the election, describing Dr. Nwankwo as a Man of God who wants to rule Anambra State.

He disclosed that Dr. Nwankwo is a local dweller who knows the terrain of Anambra state and challenges of traders as a businessman.

Seasoned Broadcaster and on-air personality, Ifeanyi Hugeman Orakwue of Radio Sapientia Onitsha was at his best as the Master of Ceremony on the occasion.

According to Dr. Nwankwo’s profile, he hails from Oko Orumba North LGA of Anambra state. He had his primary and secondary education in Onitsha and obtained different degrees in building Engineering and Businesses from different schools overseas.

Dr. Chidozie Nwankwo is also reckoned both within and outside Nigeria for his invaluable contributions to the economy and in the society.

As a distinguished businessman and industrialist, he brought innovation and creativity into the shipping business and established a Non Governmental Organization “NGO” where he organises poverty alleviation programs and offers scholarships from primary to tertiary level and also gives succour to the widows and orphans.