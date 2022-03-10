Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said over 708,000 candidates have so far registered for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

JAMB Registrar, Is-haq Oloyede, disclosed over 700,000 candidates have been registered compared to about 200,000 candidates registered about the same period in 2021.

Oloyede said the board has enhanced its infrastructure to capture at least 50,000 candidates per day but over 70,000 candidates are being registered daily.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Meanwhile, JAMB warned e-PIN vendors to monitor the activities of their agents, stressing that it would not tolerate any fraudulent act.

The board said vendors would be held accountable for any infractions committed by the agents, noting, “erring centres and e-PIN vendors or their agents found wanting would be severely punished to serve as a deterrent to others.