Adetutu Folasade-Koyi, Abuja

Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, Zhou Pingjian, has said no external disturbance or containment can derail the country’s rejuvenation.

The envoy said this in Abuja, at the weekend, against the backdrop of the 70th anniversary of the founding of China.

In the presence of governors, ministers, legislators, the diplomatic community, as well as the media, the ambassador reiterated that nothing can shake China’s confidence and courage, let alone block the historical trend of the country’s great rejuvenation.

He said: “Since the founding of the People’s Republic of China on October 1st 1949, the Chinese people have brought enormous changes to the country, creating an unprecedented miracle of development in the world history. “Once labeled as the “Sick Man of East Asia”, life expectancy at the beginning of the new Republic was around 35 years. It rose to 77 years in 2018.

“The illiteracy rate in China stood at 80 percent in 1949. Today, the newly-added labour force has received over 13.3 years of education on average. The average years of schooling for the Chinese rose to 10.6 years in 2018 from 1.6 years in 1949.

“Not capable of producing even a tractor in 1949, China is now the only country that has developed all the industrial categories of the UN’s industrial classification. As the world’s largest industrial producer, China ranks the first in the output of 220 products.

“Over the past 70 years, China’s Gross Domestic Product has averaged an annual growth rate of around 4.4 percent for the first three decades and 9.5 percent for the last four decades, lifting more than 700 million people out of poverty since 1978.

“By 2020, all rural residents living below the current poverty line will be taken out of poverty.

“In a short span of several decades, China has accomplished what took developed countries hundreds of years to accomplish. This clearly shows that the Chinese people are following the right path. This is, without a doubt, something to be proud of.”

The envoy went down memory lane when he acknowledged that China and Nigeria are brothers, sharing the same October 1 as founding anniversaries.

“Our joy is shared and happiness doubled on the occasion of October 1 celebration every year. The brotherly South-South cooperation between China and Nigeria is equal-footed and mutually beneficial. We firmly support Nigeria in pursuing a development path that suits Nigeria’s national conditions. We have every confidence that under the able leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria will achieve even greater success in its national development.

“We stand ready to work with Nigeria to enhance mutual trust, jointly pursue Belt and Road cooperation in greater synergy with Nigeria’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP), effectively implement the outcomes of FOCAC Beijing Summit, and elevate the strategic partnership between China and Nigeria to a new level.”

In his congratulatory message, president Buhari, who spoke through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, acknowledged the hardworking people of China and also, extolled the relationship between both countries, under the umbrella of FOCAC.

“The past 70 years have been decades of political steadfastness, remarkable development, dedication and purposeful leadership leading to the emergence of the People’s Republic of China as a global power-house.

“I rejoice with the hardworking and patriotic people of China who have demonstrated over the years a very high sense of unity of purpose, immense hard work, patriotism and full confidence in their leaders. I cherish the partnership between China and African countries, under the umbrella of Forum on China – Africa Cooperation, FOCAC, which is breaking new frontiers for the development of Africa in a mutually beneficial environment.

“I am also excited about the ever-increasing level of cooperation between our two countries. Once again, I congratulate you and all Chinese worldwide on this landmark celebration.”