Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Twenty-eight days to the swearing in ceremony of President Muhammadu Buhari on May 29, 2019, 71 staff of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, have been affected by massive redeployment.

A circular from the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHSOF), dated April 24, revealed that a total of 71 staff on SGL 07-14 both security and civil servants were affected.

The circular signed by the Director, Employee Mobility, M. S. Naibi, in the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, said all handing and taking over processes should be completed on or before Friday May 3.

The staff affected are to comply, failure of which they might face sanctions.

“Any disregard of this deployment shall be treated in accordance with the provision of PSR 030301(b),” the circular stated.

The affected staff have been redeployed to the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHSOF) and some designated ministries.