From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

No fewer than 125 suspects were prosecuted for their alleged involvement in kidnapping in Kano State in 2021.

A statistics issued by the spokesman of the Nigeria Police in the state, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, Friday, disclosed that they received reports of 16 kidnapped cases and rescued 39 victims from the kidnappers den in the year.

He added that they prosecuted 237 armed robbery suspects in 2021 while 23 armed robbery cases were reported to them in the same period.

Kiyawa, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, further disclosed that the police received reports of 71 incidents of rape in the year and prosecuted 84 suspects for the offence.

He added that the number of reported cases of unnatural offences in the year stood at 24 while the suspects prosecuted for these offences stood at 28.

According to him, they also arrested a total of two Boko Haram suspects, 158 drug dealers, 75 motor vehicle thieves, 49 tricycle thieves and 1576 thugs across the state in the last one year.

He appreciated their stakeholders including vigilance group, sister security agencies, and the media while disclosing that they would retain the same strategies adopted in the out-gone year as they are yielding the desired results.