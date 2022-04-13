From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Seventy-two students of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), in Benin, Edo State, have been awarded the Federal Government Scholarship on the platform of the Nigeria Award.

The Public Relations Officer of the University, Dr. Benedicta Ehanire, annoinced this yesterday in a statement made available to journalists in Benin.

The scholarship, she explained, was valued at N25,000 for each awardee every year, and only applicable to studies in Nigerian public tertiary institutions.

She added that the scholarship took effect from the 2021 academic session with the beneficiaries drawn from the Sciences, Law, and Social Science