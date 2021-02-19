From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A grandfather, one Madumeye has allegedly defiled a seven-year old girl in Ubulu-Uku town, Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The suspect believed to be in his early seventies was alleged to have inserted his aging fingers into the vaginal of the victim.

A community source told our correspondent in Asaba that the mother of the victim became curious when she noticed unusual behaviour from her daughter.

After mild interrogation, the victim informed her mother that the septuagenarian suspect used his fingers on her private part.

As a result, the victim was taken to the General Hospital, Ubulu-Uku where she was treated of bruises around her vaginal, and thereafter discharged.

Our correspondent further learnt that the suspect is now cooling off in police custody.

Security sources at the Divisional Police Station in Ogwashi-Uku, confirmed that the suspect was arrested following complaints lodged by the mother of the victim, adding that the matter was being investigated.

Contacted on phone, Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya said she was out of the state, and therefore could not confirm the story.

Her assistant, DSP Bright Edafe ignored calls put across to his mobile phone as at the time of filing this report.