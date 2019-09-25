Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

A 72-year-old grandfather, Chief Basil Ononuju, yesterday, led his Amiyi community in Ogbaru Local Council to the Government House, Awka, to protest alleged imposition of a town union leadership.

The protesters comprising the young and the elderly, blocked the gate to Government House, chanting anti-Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Town Union Matters’ songs, just as they called him names.

The septuagenarian, Ononuju, who addressed newsmen, said they were there to express displeasure over what he described as a grievous wrong done to the community.

He claimed that the community conducted a free and fair town union election with the approval of the state government, only for the same government to announce someone who did not contest as winner.

He warned that government should be held responsible for any breach of peace in the community.

“The community did what was required to conduct a town union election, got permission to do so, but after conducting the election, the state government announced the emergence of the former president general, who did not even contest.

“Leadership of the community rotates among the three villages of Ohawa, Umuebiri and Umuagha and whoever wins, rules for just one tenure. Ohawa and Umuebiri had produced candidates and now it is the turn of Umuagha.

“Necessary arrangements were made and an election was held, with Chike Ugboma emerging victorious.

“But to our surprise, when we went to Government House, the Special Assistant to the governor on Local Government, Chieftaincy and Town Union Matters told us that an election had already been held previously and that the former President General, Nwanze Afubere, had been returned.

“The special adviser claimed that the former president general emerged in an election he said held on June 24, contrary to the June 29 date given to us by the government for the election to be conducted.”

The Public Relations Officer of the ministry, Henry Nwasike, who received the protesters on behalf of the Commissioner, Greg Obi, commended them for their peaceful conduct and assured that government was ready to do the needful in resolving the matter.

He also promised that whoever emerged victorious in the community’s election would be allowed to enjoy his mandate.