Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Gombe state task-force on COVID-19 has announced the recovery of the Mai of Tangale Chiefdom, Dr. Abdu Buba Maisharu II, whom the task-force said was tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to the chairman of the task-force, Prof. Idris Mohammed, the paramount ruler’s status was confirmed to be negative after 12 days of his first diagnostic which turned out positive.

Addressing newsmen on the COVID-19 situation on Monday in Gombe, Prof. Idris confirmed that the monarch’s status was negative after 12 of his self-isolation and the closure of his palace in Billiri Local Government. He said samples of the royal father was taken to the laboratory of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and were returned positive after which he was sent to self-isolation.

The chairman explained that the traditional ruler was asymptomatic and was on self-isolation until when he had cooled and was coughing that he was taken to hospital from where he was discharged free from the virus.

He said the task-force had upon the first confirmation of the first-class monarch’s status evacuated members of the royal family from the palace to self-isolation for further investigation.