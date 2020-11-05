A total number of 720 Nigerian youths have come together to pray for the country. The prayer is being held under the aegis of Youth Reformers Network (YRN), an Expression of Nehemiah Apostolic Resource Centre (NARC), in collaboration with Watchmen and Intercessors Network Nigeria on ‘Arise Nigeria Youths.’

Speaking in Abuja, a member of the Youth Reformers Network, Izu Samuel, said the groups which represented over one million Nigerian youths at home and in the Diaspora, were holding a 30-day-24-hour prayers which began on November 1 and will end on November 30, 2020.

Izu said: “The message is that God is looking to raise youth who will grow as ‘Oaks of Righteousness.’ What a time for you to be alive as a youth of Nigeria descent!” Izu also said.