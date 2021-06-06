Some members of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Lagos, have said that their late prophet, TB Joshua, might have got a premonition about his death when he told them that he was not going to celebrate his birthday this year, which would have been June 12.

Those who spoke with Daily Sun, said that they didn’t grab the message when the prophet, during one of his messages recently, promised not to celebrate his 58th birthday.

Atah Benjamin said: “When he said it, many of us thought he meant not throwing a party to mark his birthday. It is now clear that the man of God saw his death coming.

Another member Ola Opeyemi said: “There is no way God couldn’t have revealed this to His servant. He certainly knew that yesterday was his last days on earth.

“I will miss him, the church and the world will surely miss him.”