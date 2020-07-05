Desmond Mboh, Kano

A 73 year old man, Chief Innocent Akem, has been arrested in Sabon- Garri Area of Kano State for being in possession of alcoholic drinks.

Chief Akem, who was arrested by the Kano State Road and Traffic Agency (KAROTA), was picked up on Zungeru Road, Sabon Garri Area, on his way to Janguza area of the state.

The Public Relations Officer of the agency, Nabilisu Abubakar Kofar – Nai’sa who confirmed the arrest to Daily Sun explained in a statement that “ Kano State being a Sharia state prohibits the importation, sales and consumption of alcoholic drinks”

He disclosed that the accused person had confessed that the drinks were meant for a naming ceremony which was to come up at his residence.

The Public Relations Officer said that the case had been transferred to Kano State Hisbah Board for necessary action even as he implored the members of the public to be wary of the tricycles they board to avoid being implicated in an offence they did not commit.

He reiterated the agency’s resolve to support sister security agencies in the state in a bid to ensure that all the people in the state abide by the laws of the state.